BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
May 26 Antibe Therapeutics Inc:
* Antibe Therapeutics Inc announces pricing of offering
* Antibe Therapeutics - to amend preliminary short form prospectus relating to marketed public offering of units for gross proceeds of $3 million to $5 million
* Antibe Therapeutics says each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant at price of $0.10 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Altice USA Inc, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.
* Vencore Holding Corp files for IPO of upto $250 million - sec filing