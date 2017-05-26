May 26 Antibe Therapeutics Inc:

* Antibe Therapeutics Inc announces pricing of offering

* Antibe Therapeutics - to amend preliminary short form prospectus relating to marketed public offering of units for gross proceeds of $3 million to $5 million

* Antibe Therapeutics says each unit will be comprised of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant at price of $0.10 per unit