* Antibe therapeutics inc. Announces proposed offering of units

* Antibe therapeutics inc - proposed offering of units for minimum gross proceeds of $3 million and maximum gross proceeds of $5 million

* Antibe therapeutics inc - has filed a preliminary short form prospectus in connection with a proposed marketed offering of units of company

* Antibe therapeutics inc - intends to use net proceeds to complete its phase 2 gi safety study for company's lead drug, atb-346

* Antibe therapeutics inc - also intends to use net proceeds to commence metabolic studies for atb-346