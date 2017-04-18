April 18 Antibe Therapeutics Inc

* Antibe Therapeutics provides update on clinical development program for its lead drug, ATB-346

* Antibe Therapeutics Inc - earlier initiation of key GI safety clinical trial, facilitating earlier strategic exit discussions

* Antibe Therapeutics Inc says GI study to be completed at approximately year-end and other phase 2 study to be concluded by end of Q2/18

* Antibe - first phase 2, double-blind, upper GI safety study will be active comparator trial versus naproxen, will be conducted in 240 healthy volunteers