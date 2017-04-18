US STOCKS-Oil drop, weak data weigh on Wall St; Fed move looms
* Dow up 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq down 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
April 18 Antibe Therapeutics Inc
* Antibe Therapeutics provides update on clinical development program for its lead drug, ATB-346
* Antibe Therapeutics Inc - earlier initiation of key GI safety clinical trial, facilitating earlier strategic exit discussions
* Antibe Therapeutics Inc says GI study to be completed at approximately year-end and other phase 2 study to be concluded by end of Q2/18
* Antibe - first phase 2, double-blind, upper GI safety study will be active comparator trial versus naproxen, will be conducted in 240 healthy volunteers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
NEW YORK, June 14 Former Nasdaq Inc Chief Executive Robert Greifeld will become chairman of trading firm Virtu Financial Inc's board after the company completes its $1.4 billion takeover of rival KCG Holdings Inc .