June 1 Antioquia Gold Inc

* Antioquia announces changes to the board of directors

* Antioquia gold inc - Gonzalo De Losada, president and chief executive officer of company, has been appointed as chairman of board of directors

* Antioquia gold inc - Gonzalo De Losada replaces Felipe Ferraro who has resigned as chairman of company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: