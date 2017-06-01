BRIEF-Supernus says Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis for ADHD
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
June 1 Antioquia Gold Inc
* Antioquia announces changes to the board of directors
* Antioquia gold inc - Gonzalo De Losada, president and chief executive officer of company, has been appointed as chairman of board of directors
* Antioquia gold inc - Gonzalo De Losada replaces Felipe Ferraro who has resigned as chairman of company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Supernus announces that its partner Shire receives FDA approval for Mydayis™ for ADHD
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 Argentine stocks tumbled and the country’s peso currency fell to a record low on Wednesday, a day after index provider MSCI surprised investors by not promoting the country to its emerging markets index.
* Cigna CEO says the company would like to be in the individual Obamacare health insurance market in 2018, but has not made final decision