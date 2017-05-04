PerkinElmer to buy Germany's Euroimmun for about $1.3 bln
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash.
May 4 Antler Gold Inc
* Antler Gold proposes stock split, exercises option to acquire Wilding Lake project and strengthens management team and board
* Antler Gold Inc - board of directors have considered a proposed 1.5 for 1 stock split
* Antler Gold - board to recommend shareholders approve proposed split at co's upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders to be held on June 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 19 Scientific instruments maker PerkinElmer Inc said on Monday it would buy Germany's Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics AG for about $1.3 billion in cash.
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround
PARIS, June 19 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.