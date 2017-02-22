BRIEF-CSRA says entered into second amendment to credit agreement
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
Feb 22 AO World Plc:
* Steve Caunce to succeed John Roberts as ceo
* Steve Caunce, chief operating officer, will succeed John Roberts as chief executive officer
* John Roberts will transition to a new role on board as founder, executive director.
* Steve will lead company as ceo, accountable for strategy and performance delivery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* CSRA Inc - co entered into second amendment to credit agreement, which amended the credit agreement, dated as of november 27, 2015
* Perficient Inc sees Q2 GAAP earnings per share to be in range of $0.05 to $0.07
* Orbcomm Inc - issued and sold to Inthinc Holdings, Llc,1.6 million shares of co's common at a purchase price of $9.66 per share - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2twLtyO Further company coverage: