Feb 22 AO World Plc:

* Steve Caunce to succeed John Roberts as ceo

* Steve Caunce, chief operating officer, will succeed John Roberts as chief executive officer

* John Roberts will transition to a new role on board as founder, executive director.

* Steve will lead company as ceo, accountable for strategy and performance delivery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)