BRIEF-Bill Gurley is said to be leaving Uber's board- NYT,citing source
* Bill gurley is said to be leaving Uber's board- NYT,citing source
June 6 AO World Plc:
* Fy revenue rose 17 percent to 701.2 million stg
* Ao world plc - fy group operating loss of £12.0m versus £10.6m year ago
* Ao world plc - fy uk adjusted ebitda was up 41.7 pct to £24.4m
* Fy basic loss per share of 1.56p (2016: 1.44p)
* Ao world plc - fy europe adjusted ebitda losses increased by 25.5 pct to £26.5m
* Fy diluted loss per share of 1.55p (2016: 1.44p)
* Challenging trading environment we saw in uk in second half of last year has continued into start of our new financial year
* Ao world plc - fy ao website sales for uk up 14.5 pct to £557.9m
* We expect our uk q1 growth rate to slow significantly year on year, but overall we continue to expect to fall within range of market expectations
* Trading in europe in our new financial year has started well and we are on track with our plans for this year
* Ao world plc - fy total uk revenue up 12.7 pct to £629.7m demonstrating further market share gains Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Bill gurley is said to be leaving Uber's board- NYT,citing source
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.