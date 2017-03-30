UPDATE 1-Sky and Virgin Media join forces for targeted TV advertising
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media will team up to offer advertisers access to more than 30 million TV viewers in Britain and Ireland.
March 30 Ao World Plc
* Full year trading for FY 2017 is expected to be in line with our range of expectations
* Group revenue expected to be c.£700m, up c.17% year-on-year
* Existing adjusted EBITDA guidance range is tightened to £-2.4 to £0m
* Group cash as at 31 March 2017 is expected to be at least £27m
* Board broadly expects patterns of trading seen in second half of FY 2017 to continue into year ahead
* Board continues to be cautious given uncertain UK economic outlook, currency impacts on supplier pricing and possible effect on consumer demand
* In our Europe business, we are on track to achieve a positive adjusted EBITDA run-rate and revenue run-rate of c.eur 250m by FY 2021
* We expect limited further capex to realise plans in existing territories
* Has today separately announced a placing of up to 9.99% of its share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
OSLO, June 15 The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Thursday:
FRANKFURT, June 15 Deutsche Bank has outlined clearly differentiated roles for the co-heads of its revamped investment bank to make it more efficient and is also creating a new global markets division.