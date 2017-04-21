PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 Insurance Broker Aon
* Says working with financial conduct authority on investigation into conduct in aviation broking sector
* Says cannot comment on details of fca investigation, takes compliance and regulatory issues "extremely seriously" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Yields inch up from depressed levels on U.S. data, Fed aftermath (Updates with closing U.S. market levels)
June 15 Facebook Inc on Thursday offered additional insight on its efforts to remove terrorism content, a response to political pressure in Europe to militant groups using the social network for propaganda and recruiting.