April 27 Aotecar New Energy Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 1.0 percent to 23.5 percent, or to be 180 million yuan to 220 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (178.1 million yuan)

* Comments that increased sales of main business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/maJrok

