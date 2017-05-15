May 15 Aoxin Q & M Dental Group Ltd

* Proposed acquisition of Shenyang Qingaomei Oral Restorative Technology Co., Ltd.

* Co or its nominee will acquire 100.0% of shareholding in SYQM for an aggregate purchase consideration of RMB 16.9 million

* Intends to fund cash component of purchase consideration using its initial public offering proceeds.