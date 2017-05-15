BRIEF-Kolen lowers conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share from 4,063 won/share, effective June 19
May 15 Aoxin Q & M Dental Group Ltd
* Proposed acquisition of Shenyang Qingaomei Oral Restorative Technology Co., Ltd.
* Co or its nominee will acquire 100.0% of shareholding in SYQM for an aggregate purchase consideration of RMB 16.9 million
* Intends to fund cash component of purchase consideration using its initial public offering proceeds. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it lowered conversion price of 8th series convertible bonds to 3,271 won/share from 4,063 won/share, effective June 19
June 19 Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological
* PETER EKMARK APPOINTED NEW CEO, WILL START AUG.1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)