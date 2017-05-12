UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Aoxin Tianli Group Inc:
* Aoxin Tianli Group, Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue fell 26.3 percent to $6.68 million
* Aoxin Tianli Group Inc - qtrly earnings per share $ 0.00
* Aoxin Tianli Group Inc- as of March 31, 2017, company had cash and cash equivalents of $56.52 million, compared to $54.46 million at end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources