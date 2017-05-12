May 12 Aoxin Tianli Group Inc:

* Aoxin Tianli Group, Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 26.3 percent to $6.68 million

* Aoxin Tianli Group Inc - qtrly earnings per share $ 0.00

* Aoxin Tianli Group Inc- as of March 31, 2017, company had cash and cash equivalents of $56.52 million, compared to $54.46 million at end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: