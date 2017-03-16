EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 16 AP1 fund:
* AP1 fund, sixth biggest owner in Hexagon, says based on current information, have confidence in that Ola Rollen can carry on duties as CEO and board member
* Comment made in emailed statement to Reuters from AP1 fund Chief Active Ownership Officer - Ossian Ekdahl
* AP1 fund owns Hexagon shares equal to 1.9 percent of capital as per Feb 28 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johannes Hellstrom)
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. regulators told Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV in November 2015 that they suspected some of the automaker's vehicles were equipped with secret software allowing them to violate emission control standards, according to emails disclosed on Friday.
EDINBURGH, June 16 Police officer Keith Palmer, who died protecting members of the public and parliament during an attack at Westminster, was given a posthumous award for bravery in Queen Elizabeth's annual birthday honours on Friday, Britain's Cabinet Office said.