March 16 AP1 fund:

* AP1 fund, sixth biggest owner in Hexagon, says based on current information, have confidence in that Ola Rollen can carry on duties as CEO and board member

* Comment made in emailed statement to Reuters from AP1 fund Chief Active Ownership Officer - Ossian Ekdahl

* AP1 fund owns Hexagon shares equal to 1.9 percent of capital as per Feb 28 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johannes Hellstrom)