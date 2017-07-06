BRIEF-Net Element, co entered into common stock purchase agreement with Cobblestone Capital Partners
* Net Element Inc - co entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Cobblestone Capital Partners Llc
July 6 Apache Corp:
* Apache announces strategic exit from Canada
* Apache Corp - also in June, Apache sold assets at Midale and House mountain, located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, to Calgary-based Cardinal Energy Ltd
* Apache Corp says Apache budgeted $125 million of capital expenditures to canada for 2017 and 2018
* Apache Corp - upon completion of exit from Canada, Apache will realize a significant reduction in asset retirement obligations and annual overhead costs
* Apache Corp - in a separate transaction signed in June, Apache agreed to sell its provost assets in Alberta to an undisclosed privately owned company
* Apache Corp - total company revenues per boe, cash margins per boe, and earnings per share will also improve with completion of transactions
* Apache Corp - Apache budgeted $125 million of capital expenditures to Canada for 2017 and 2018
* Apache - production from Apache's Canadian operations averaged approximately 300 million cubic feet of gas equivalent per day for second-quarter 2017
* Apache Corp - plans to update its 2017 and 2018 guidance following closings of three transactions
* Apache Corp - proceeds from transactions to be used to fund portion of co's 2017-2018 capital program, to reduce debt, or improve overall liquidity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Net Element Inc - co entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Cobblestone Capital Partners Llc
* Amyris Inc - on June 30, 2017, company issued and sold an amended and restated note in principal amount of $3.0 million to purchaser - sec filing
(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 7 Yields on short-term Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Friday after monthly consumer prices declined for the first time in 11 years, bolstering the case for a sharp rate cut this month. Prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index fell 0.23 percent in June, the sharpest drop since August 1998. The annual inflation rate fell to 3.00 percent, at the bottom end of the central bank's target band of 4.5 percent pl