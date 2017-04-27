BRIEF-Paramount Group sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.095per share
April 27 Apartment Investment And Management Co :
* Apartment Investment And Management Co - full year 2017 guidance is unchanged
* Apartment Investment And Management Co- q1 affo of $0.51 per share
* Apartment Investment And Management Co - sees q2 funds from operations affo per share $0.46 to $0.50
* Apartment Investment And Management Co - sees q2 pro forma ffo per share $0.56 to $0.60
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10, revenue view $243.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly pro forma ffo per share $0.58
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First Business Financial Services says on June 15, co sold and issued $9.1 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated debentures
* First South Bancorp - upon termination of deal by co to enter into superior proposal, co may be required to pay to Caro a termination fee of $5.75 million