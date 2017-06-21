June 21 Altran Technologies Sa
* Apax Partners and Altamir Subsidiary Altrafin
Participations SAS intends to sell a total of 14,796,677 Altran
technologies SA - Bookbuilder SocGen says
* Total shares offered including founding shareholders
19,774,313 existing shares equal to 11.2% of the share capital
* Transaction will be structured as a private placement by
way of an accelerated bookbuilding reserved for institutional
investors
* Price range € 14.9 to €15.25 per share, representing 7.25%
to 5.1% discount vs last close (€16.065)
(Reporting By Andrew Callus)