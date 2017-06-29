UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 29 APETIT OYJ
* APETIT TO SELL ITS SEAFOOD BUSINESS TO INSULA AS
* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS SEAFOOD BUSINESS IN FINLAND, NORWAY AND SWEDEN TO NORWEGIAN SEAFOOD GROUP INSULA AS.
* PARTIES WILL NOT DISCLOSE TOTAL TRANSACTION PRICE
* IN FINLAND, APETIT WILL REMAIN A MINORITY SHAREHOLDER OF SEAFOOD BUSINESS, WITH A HOLDING OF LESS THAN 20 PER CENT.
* TRANSACTION IS NOT ESTIMATED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT EFFECT ON APETIT GROUP'S FULL YEAR OPERATIONAL EBIT
* AGREEMENT IS STRUCTURED AS A BUSINESS TRANSFER IN FINLAND AND A SHARE TRANSACTION OF MARITIM FOOD GROUP IN NORWAY AND SWEDEN
* WILL REPORT SEAFOOD SEGMENT AS A DISCONTINUED OPERATION.
* FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources