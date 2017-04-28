BRIEF-Jabil Inc reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.14
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 28 Apex Technology Co Ltd
* Says it swings to net loss of 858.6 million yuan ($124.62 million) in Q1 versus net profit of 119.3 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pbEWug
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Digital turbine reports fourth quarter and fiscal full year 2017 results
WASHINGTON, June 14 Steve Scalise, the Republican leader wounded in a gunman's attack on Wednesday on people practicing for a charity baseball game, is a staunch conservative and key figure in trying to push legislation through the U.S. House of Representatives.