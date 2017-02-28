CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
Feb 28 APG SGA SA:
* Dividend / special dividend of 24 Swiss francs per share
* FY group sales revenue 0.7% higher at 315.4 million Swiss francs ($313.11 million)
* FY net income rises by 0.8% to 52.6 million francs Source text - bit.ly/2myG5ZD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0073 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner