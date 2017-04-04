April 4 Aphria Inc -

* Aphria launches US expansion strategy

* Aphria will invest $25 million into DFMMJ Investment Ltd

* Has agreed to licence Aphria Medical brand to Liberty, in exchange for perpetual 3% royalty on all sales of marijuana and related products

* Announces launch of its us expansion strategy through a strategic lead investment in an entity to be renamed Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

* As part of investment in Liberty, business combination, co to be entitled to appoint 2 nominees as board members to liberty's proposed 5-person board