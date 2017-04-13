April 13 Aphria Inc:

* Aphria records fifth consecutive quarter of profitability

* Quarterly earnings per share C$0.04

* Quarterly revenue C$5.119 million

* Aphria Inc - revenue for three months ended February 28, 2017 was $5.12 million representing a 2% decrease over prior quarter's revenue of $5.23 million