BRIEF-China Molybdenum Co says acquisition of copper-cobalt mine from Freeport-Mcmoran has been completed
* Noted certain media report regarding company giving up its acquisition of copper-cobalt mine from Freeport-Mcmoran Inc
April 10 Apivio Systems Inc
* Apivio provides update on Nuri bid
* Board continues to believe that there are alternative transactions to Nuri offer that will provide greater value
* Board currently engaged with party that has submitted proposal for deal that places value on co that's greater than reflected in nuri offer
NEW DELHI, June 15 BP and India's Reliance Industries Ltd will invest a further 400 billion rupees ($6.2 billion) in their jointly owned KG D6 gas block off India's eastern coast, the heads of the two companies said on Thursday.
* BP, India's Reliance have ongoing businesses with ONGC despite disputes