BRIEF-Exxon, Synthetic Genomics report breakthrough in algae biofuel research
* ExxonMobil and Synthetic Genomics report breakthrough in algae biofuel research
May 11 Apivio Systems Inc
* Apivio provides update on Nuri transaction and urges shareholders to tender before deadline of May 12, 2017
* Apivio Systems Inc- if Nuri does not buy 100% of shares pursuant to its offer for co, any shareholders who have not tendered may remain shareholders of co
* As of initial deadline to tender on May 2, 2017, a total of 87.14% of all shares had been tendered
* Apivio Systems Inc- board strongly recommends shareholders tender their shares prior to deadline of 5:00 p.m. ET May 12 to avoid becoming minority shareholders in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ExxonMobil and Synthetic Genomics report breakthrough in algae biofuel research
HOUSTON, June 19 Exxon Mobil Corp and Synthetic Genomics Inc said on Monday they had found a way to more than double the amount of lipids produced by algae in a lab, moving a potential alternative to fossil fuels closer to commercial viability.
SAO PAULO, June 19 Savis Tecnologia e Sistemas SA and Bradar SA, two subsidiaries of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA, signed a partnership agreement with France's Thales SA on air traffic control, according to an Embraer statement on Monday.