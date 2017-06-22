WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Apogee Enterprises Inc:
* Apogee reports fy18 first quarter results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 revenue $272.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $271.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $3.65 to $3.85
* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $3.31 to $3.51
* Sees FY 2018 revenue up 26 to 28 percent
* Apogee Enterprises Inc sees full-year fiscal 2018 operating margin of 10.5 to 11.0 percent, with addition of EFCO revenues at a mid-single digit operating margin
* FY 2018 earnings per share view $3.40, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Apogee Enterprises Inc sees full-year fiscal 2018 capital expenditures of approximately $60 million
* Apogee Enterprises Inc - FY18 guidance prior to acquisition reaffirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.