BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
May 1 Apogee Enterprises Inc
* Apogee announces agreement to acquire window company, EFCO Corporation, for $195 million
* Apogee Enterprises Inc - is funding EFCO acquisition from cash and its recently expanded credit facility
* Apogee Enterprises Inc - expect to generate $10 million to $15 million in annual synergies and operational efficiencies by fiscal 2020
* Apogee Enterprises Inc expects acquisition to generate cash and be accretive to Apogee's EBITDA and EPS, excluding transaction costs, this fiscal year
* Apogee Enterprises - EFCO will be ninth independent operating unit in Apogee portfolio and reported as part of architectural framing systems segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc Source text: (http://bit.ly/2suKCSh) Further company coverage:
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage: