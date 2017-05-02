French oil services firm CGG files for bankruptcy
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
May 2 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc
* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-gaap operating earnings per share $0.41
* Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc - company's book value per share of common stock was $16.05 at March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* World Acceptance Corp says has voluntarily contacted the U.S. Sec and the U.S. DOJ to advise both agencies that internal investigation underway
