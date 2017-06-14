BRIEF-Yihua Healthcare to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 28
June 22 Yihua Healthcare Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 28 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/pwLoDP Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 14 Apollo Endosurgery Inc:
* Apollo Endosurgery inc files for stock shelf offering of up to $17.3 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for the treatment of friedreich’s ataxia
* Kalytera Therapeutics Inc - Robert Farrell, J.D., president and cfo of Kalytera, will assume role of interim chief executive officer