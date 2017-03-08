EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 8 Apollo Endosurgery Inc
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 revenue fell 7 percent to $15.4 million
* Qtrly loss per share $35.01
* On March 7, 2017 Apollo entered into an additional amendment with Athyrium to modify terms of its senior secured credit facility
* As part of new amendment, minimum cash balance requirement of $8.0 million was eliminated & Apollo made additional principal repayment of $7.0 million
* In conjunction with amendment, Athyrium waived all prepayment premiums and exit fees on $7.0 million principal repayment
* In conjunction with amendment, Apollo's exposure to certain financial covenants of senior secured credit facility was reduced Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: