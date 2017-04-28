BRIEF-Regency Centers says entered amendment to forward sale agreement
* Regency Centers Corp - on june 14, entered amendment to forward sale agreement dated march 17, 2016 - sec filing
April 28 Apollo Global Management Llc
* Apollo Global Management LLC - qtrly total revenues $643.6 million versus $120.8 million - SEC filing
* Qtrly net income available to Class A share $0.75 - SEC filing
* Apollo Global Management LLC - quarter-end AUM of $197.5 billion
* Apollo Global Management LLC - qtrly non-GAAP economic net income $0.82/share - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2pt9JmH) Further company coverage:
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.12 billion as of June 13 versus $1.12 billion as of June 12
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.