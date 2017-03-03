March 3 Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
* To consider and approve the allotment of NCDs worth 2
billion rupees
Source text: [Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited has informed
the Exchange that a meeting of the Debenture Allotment Committee
of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on
Tuesday, 7th March 2017 inter alia to consider and approve the
allotment of 2000 secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures
of face value of Rs. 10 lakhs each aggregating to Rs. 200 crores
to Institutional Investors/Banks/Financial Institutions on a
private placement basis]
