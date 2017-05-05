UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 5 Apollo Tyres Ltd
* Recommended dividend of 3 rupees per share
* Seeks members' nod for pvt placement of NCDs upto 15 billion rupees
* Consol March quarter net profit 2.28 billion rupees
* Consol March quarter total revenue 36.39 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for March-quarter consol profit was 2.50 billion rupees
* Consol profit in March quarter last year was 2.72 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue was inr 32.89 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2qzFprG) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources