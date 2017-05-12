May 12 Appaloosa LP:

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co - sec filing

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in J C Penney Co Inc

* Appaloosa LP dissolves share stake in Qualcomm Inc

* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in Micron Technology Inc from 3.25 million shares to 6.7 million shares

* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in Southwest Airlines Co from 1.2 million shares to 3.1 million shares

* Appaloosa LP - change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2r9xUnP) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2kQkMDQ)