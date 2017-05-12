May 12 APPALOOSA LP

* Appaloosa LP ups share stake in United Continental Holdings Inc to 364,615 shares from 160,000 shares

* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 300,000 shares in Unitedhealth Group Inc

* Appaloosa LP takes share stake of 8.8 million shares in Bank Of America Corp - SEC filing

* Appaloosa LP - Change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2r9xUnP) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2kQkMDQ)