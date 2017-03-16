March 17 Appdynamics Inc

* Files to withdraw IPO plans - sec filing

* Appdynamics Inc - applying for withdrawal of ipo because company has entered into agreement and plan of merger with Cisco Systems, Inc

* Appdynamics Inc - had previously filed for IPO of up to $100 million in december 2016