BRIEF-Guosen Securities to issue up to 6.0 bln yuan 3-year bonds
* Says to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($882.31 million) 3-year bonds
July 5 Appian Natural Resources Fund:
* Co, Appian Natural Resources (UST) Fund, acquired aggregate of 19.5 million shares of Harte Gold at $0.62 per common share
* Following completion of private placement, co will be entitled to nominate second director to board of Harte
* Acquistion of shares is pursuant to previously announced $20 million bought deal private placement of shares by Harte
* Appian now owns aggregate of 96.8 million common shares of Harte, about 19.6% of outstanding common shares of Harte Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says to issue up to 6.0 billion yuan ($882.31 million) 3-year bonds
JOHANNESBURG, July 6 South Africa's state power utility Eskom signed a $1.5 billion (19.6 billion rand) loan agreement with China Development Bank on Thursday to partly finance its Medupi coal power plant, its acting chief executive said on Thursday.
* Says approved raising of funds for aggregate amount up to INR 1.50 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tUCdsV) Further company coverage: