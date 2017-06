May 12 Appian Corp:

* Appian Corp sees IPO of 6.25 million shares of its class a common stock

* Appian Corp sees its IPO priced at $11 to $13 per share

* Appian Corp says its founder and CEO Matthew Calkins will represent about 54pct of voting power of co's outstanding capital stock following IPO Source text: (bit.ly/2pFzrBH)