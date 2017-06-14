GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
June 14 Apple Inc
* Files final pricing term sheet related to its offering of 3.000% notes due 2027 of $1 billion - Sec Filing
* Apple Inc's final pricing term sheet related to its offering of 3.000% notes due 2027 shows price to public at 99.769% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, June 22 Israel Chemicals (ICL) is looking to sell off subsidiaries and assets with "low synergies" worth at least $500 million, Chairman Johanan Locker said on Thursday.
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities