May 18 Apple Inc

* Files for Euro notes offering of up to 2.5 billion - sec filing

* Apple Inc says offering €1.25 billion of 0.875% notes due 2025 and €1.25 billion of 1.375% notes due 2029

* Says notes will be issued only in minimum denominations of €100,000 and integral multiples of €1,000 in excess thereof

* Apple inc says Goldman Sachs & Co Llc, barclays, Deutsche Bank, BofA Merrill Lynch and JPMorgan are joint book-running managers for Euro notes offering Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2q1lCx1) Further company coverage: