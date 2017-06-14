BRIEF-Reata Pharmaceuticals receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for treatment of friedreich’s ataxia
* Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. receives orphan drug designation for omaveloxolone for the treatment of friedreich’s ataxia
June 14 Apple Inc:
* Files for notes offering of up to $1.0 billion due 2027
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027 Source text: (bit.ly/2rsfDae) Further company coverage:
* Psivida submits marketing authorization application (maa) for approval of durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis in European Union
CHICAGO, June 22 Retirees can look forward to the largest Social Security cost-of-living adjustment next year since 2012 - but don’t break out the champagne just yet. For many, higher Medicare premiums will take a big bite out of their raise.