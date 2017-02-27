UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 27 Apple Hospitality Reit Inc
* Apple hospitality reit reports results of operations for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.19
* Apple hospitality reit inc qtrly mffo per share $ 0.37
* Apple hospitality reit inc sees 2017 comparable hotels revpar growth 0.0% to 2.0%
* Apple hospitality reit inc sees 2017 comparable hotels adjusted ebitda margin 37.3% to 38.3%
* Apple hospitality reit inc sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $430 million to $450 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources