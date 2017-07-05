July 5 Apple Hospitality Reit Inc:

* Apple Hospitality REIT president and CEO Justin Knight injured in plane crash

* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc - Justin Knight, CEO, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries in a plane crash on Tuesday, July 4

* Says CEO Justin Knight is expected to make a full recovery

* Apple Hospitality REIT - during knight's recovery, coo Krissy Gathright and CFO Bryan Peery will share oversight of co's day-to-day activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: