UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 5 Apple Hospitality Reit Inc:
* Apple Hospitality REIT president and CEO Justin Knight injured in plane crash
* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc - Justin Knight, CEO, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries in a plane crash on Tuesday, July 4
* Says CEO Justin Knight is expected to make a full recovery
* Apple Hospitality REIT - during knight's recovery, coo Krissy Gathright and CFO Bryan Peery will share oversight of co's day-to-day activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources