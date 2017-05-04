UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Apple Hospitality REIT Inc:
* Apple Hospitality REIT Inc reports results of operations for first quarter 2017
* Qtrly comparable hotels revpar grew by 1.4 percent
* Qtrly net income per share $ 0.15
* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA between $430 million to $450 million
* Qtrly net income $ 34.3 million versus $ 34.6 million
* Sees FY net income between $209 million to $232 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources