BRIEF-Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with Avidian Gold Inc.
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.
May 17 Apple Inc
* Apple Inc - to offer two-part potential euro-denominated notes - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.
* Deal would create biggest U.S. natural gas producer (New throughout, adds analyst comment and fact that deal would create the biggest U.S. natural gas producer)
* Intelsat SA -unit intends to offer $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025