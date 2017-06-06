PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 22
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times.
June 6 Applied DNA Sciences Inc:
* Applied DNA wins two-year, $1.5 million competitive development contract from the Office of the Secretary of Defense
* Award, funded by Office of Secretary of Defense on behalf of Defense Logistics Agency runs from June 1, 2017 to May 31, 2019
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash