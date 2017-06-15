Nikkei ends lower as stronger yen takes a toll, Takata shares plummet
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Nikkei share average erased early modest gains on Thursday and edged down, as a stronger yen took its toll on market sentiment.
June 15 Applied Genetic Technologies Corp :
* Enabling study data published in human gene therapy clinical development support clinical development of AGTC-402 for the treatment of CNGA3-deficient achromatopsia
* Subretinal injections were generally well tolerated and were not associated with any systemic toxicity
* No serum antibodies against human CNGA3 protein were detected in any vector-treated animal
* Most animals had mild to moderate side effects thought to be related to surgical procedure
* Mild to moderate side effects generally resolved without further intervention
* Currently scheduling patients for enrollment in Phase I/II trial in patient population
* continue enrollment in clinical trial for patients with CNGB3 achromatopsia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Iran's Zagros Airlines has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 28 new Airbus planes, comprising 20 A320neo jets and eight A330neo aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.
* Freeport negotiating new mining permit with govt (Recasts on Freeport Indonesia comment, adds background)