BRIEF-Condor begins drilling the Yakamoz 1 exploration well
* Condor Petroleum Inc says Poyraz Ridge Development remains on track to begin gas production in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Applied Industrial Technologies Inc :
* Applied Industrial technologies reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results and declares dividend
* Q3 earnings per share $0.75
* Q3 sales rose 7.3 percent to $679.3 million
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.74 to $2.84
* Sees q4 sales up 6 to 8 percent
* Sees q4 earnings per share $0.68 to $0.78
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $638.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $647.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Condor Petroleum Inc says Poyraz Ridge Development remains on track to begin gas production in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
* Dr Pepper Snapple - issued $400 million senior unsecured notes consisting $100 million aggregate principal amount of 3.430 pct senior notes due 2027 - sec filing