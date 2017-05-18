US STOCKS-Wall St at record highs on technology, health stocks strength
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
May 18 Applied Materials Inc
* Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in range of $0.79 to $0.87 for Q3
* Applied materials delivers record revenue and earnings per share
* Q2 earnings per share $0.76
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In Q3 of fiscal 2017, applied expects net sales to be in range of $3.6 billion to $3.75 billion
* Qtrly net sales increased by 45 percent to $3.55 billion
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in range of $0.79 to $0.87
* Qtrly non-GAAP EPS of $0.79
* Q2 revenue view $3.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $3.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, gross margin grew 3.6 points to 46.3 percent for quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 13 percent.
MEXICO CITY, June 19 A consortium of Spain's Repsol and Mexican firm Sierra Perote made the winning bid for the eleventh shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction on Monday, Mexico's oil regulator said.