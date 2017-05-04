UPDATE 2-Clear Macron win whets appetite for French, South European bonds
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds Italian and Portuguese bond prices)
May 4 Applied Optoelectronics Inc:
* Applied Optoelectronics reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.10
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.00
* Q1 revenue $96.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $95 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.09 to $1.19
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $106 million to $112 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.96, revenue view $98.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds Italian and Portuguese bond prices)
PARIS, June 19 Lockheed Martin signed an agreement with India's Tata Advanced Systems on Monday to produce F-16 fighter planes in India, pressing ahead with a plan to shift its Fort Worth, Texas plant to win billions of dollars worth of order from the Indian military.
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)