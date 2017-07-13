BRIEF-Applied Optoelectronics says expects Q2 2017 Results to exceed guidance

July 13 (Reuters) - Applied Optoelectronics Inc:

* Applied Optoelectronics expects second quarter 2017 results to exceed guidance

* Expects Q2 revenue $117.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $110.2 million

* Q2 2017 preliminary GAAP And Non-GAAP gross margin in range of 45.0% to 45.4%

* Sees Q2 2017 preliminary GAAP fully diluted earnings per share in range of $1.37 to $1.42

* Sees Q2 2017 preliminary non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share in range of $1.31 to $1.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $110.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S