March 10 Approach Resources Inc

* Approach Resources Inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year financial and operating results and provides 2017 outlook

* Q4 loss per share $0.32

* Q4 revenue $26.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $26 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.27 excluding items

* Approach Resources Inc - qtrly production was 12.0 mboe/d

* Approach Resources Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $50 million - $70 million

* Approach Resources Inc - qtrly total production 12.0 mboe/d versus 12.4 mboe/d

* Approach Resources Inc - q1 2017 production is estimated to be approximately 11.3 mboe/d

* Approach Resources Inc - expect to resume quarterly production growth starting in q2 of 2017

* Approach Resources Inc - sees fy total production 4,163 - 4,453 mboe

* Approach Resources - q1 2017 production will be affected by no new well completions in q4 2016, weather, rvp pipeline specification issues in q1 2017